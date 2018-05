Last Night – Twins 8, White Sox 4 – Eddie Rosario had 5 dadgum RBIs in this one, because he has somehow turned into a hitter. Lance Lynn, meanwhile, had his best start of the year. All this came against Hector Santiago, so take it with a grain of salt.

Twinkie Town – Should the Twins go after Matt Harvey? – I am linking to it so you can go read it, but I will summarize as Maija did – Hell no.