Former Phillies infielder Jimmy Rollins got the party started for the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.

The team was fighting for its playoff life — just one win away from the brink of elimination — and all the pressure was on them. They rose to the occasion, too, taking a lead into the half, and putting on a strong performance in the third quarter.

But it was all started by J-Roll getting the fans into it before the game. Check him out ringing the bell to fire up the fans.