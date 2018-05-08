5/8/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

The New York Mets (18-15) finally snapped their six game losing streak last night. A trip to Great American Ball Park helped wake up the offense, which slugged four homers against a weak Cincinnati Reds’ (8-27) pitching staff. That offensive outburst was enough to support spot starter P.J. Conlon and the bullpen, which held on for a 7-6 victory. The Mets will look to record consecutive victories for the first time since their early nine game winning streak as they continue their series with the Reds tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm.
The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (0-2, 16.20 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas had another brutal turn in his last start, giving up six runs in 4.2 innings to lose to the Atlanta Braves last Thursday. The Reds will counter with young right hander Luis Castillo (1-4, 7.01 ERA). Castillo delivered his finest performance of the season in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Wednesday, but he got stuck with a tough luck loss due to a lack of run support.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- SS Amed Rosario
- C Tomas Nido
- 3B Jose Reyes
- SP Jason Vargas
Pre-Game Notes:
- Vargas is 1-0 with a 5.23 ERA in two career starts against the Reds.
- Castillo has never faced the Mets before.
- With Jacob deGrom expected to return from the disabled list on Sunday, the Mets have optioned last night’s starter P.J. Conlon to Triple-A Las Vegas. Corey Oswalt is back with the big club to add an extra arm to the bullpen.
- Todd Frazier will get the night off. Jose Reyes mans third base and bats eighth.
