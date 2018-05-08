5/8/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

The New York Mets (18-15) finally snapped their six game losing streak last night. A trip to Great American Ball Park helped wake up the offense, which slugged four homers against a weak Cincinnati Reds’ (8-27) pitching staff. That offensive outburst was enough to support spot starter P.J. Conlon and the bullpen, which held on for a 7-6 victory. The Mets will look to record consecutive victories for the first time since their early nine game winning streak as they continue their series with the Reds tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm.

The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (0-2, 16.20 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas had another brutal turn in his last start, giving up six runs in 4.2 innings to lose to the Atlanta Braves last Thursday. The Reds will counter with young right hander Luis Castillo (1-4, 7.01 ERA). Castillo delivered his finest performance of the season in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Wednesday, but he got stuck with a tough luck loss due to a lack of run support.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto 2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 1B Adrian Gonzalez SS Amed Rosario C Tomas Nido 3B Jose Reyes SP Jason Vargas

Pre-Game Notes: