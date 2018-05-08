Chandler Parsons, girlfriend Cassie Amato hit the beach in Hawaii (PHOTOS)

Grizzlies

Chandler Parsons is best known for being extremely good looking, and signing one of the worst deals in NBA history (for the team).

The Grizzlies signed Parsons to a $94 million max deal back in 2016, and he’s played in only 42 games total in the two seasons since that time.

Parsons made out well on that deal, that’s for sure, and he’s also crushing life off the court. Check out his girlfriend, Cassie Amato. The two elected to hit up Hawaii and enjoyed some time on the beach, as you can see below.

sex on the beach 🍹

A post shared by ChandlerParsons (@chandlerparsons) on

never knew a love so good 💙

A post shared by @ cassieamato on

🌊🌊

A post shared by ChandlerParsons (@chandlerparsons) on

Black sand beaches 🌊 @volcomwomens 🖤

A post shared by @ cassieamato on

🍹

A post shared by @ cassieamato on

It’s good to be Chandler Bang.

