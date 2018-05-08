DeMar DeRozan receives most ridiculous ejection of playoffs so far (VIDEO)

The second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs has been one of the worst stretches of DeMar DeRozan’s career, and he didn’t even get to finish the series.

DeRozan dropped only 21 points in Games 3 and 4, combined, on 8-of-23 shooting. It’s not like the Cavs have any defensive specialists, either, DeRozan just didn’t shoot the ball well.

Adding insult to injury, the Raptors veteran was ejected for slapping Jordan Clarkson on the head when he was driving to the hoop. Still, it didn’t look like it was flagrant-2 worthy.

DeMar Derozan ejected for this. pic.twitter.com/JgGlYThF2I — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 8, 2018

That’s how DeRozan’s season ended — brutal.