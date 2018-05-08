Joel Embiid hilariously trolls Terry Rozier over his size after win

“Scary Terry” apparently does not strike fear in Sixers center Joel Embiid.

Embiid and Rozier were seen getting into it during Monday’s game, with the Celtics guard actually being the aggressor during the skirmish.

The Sixers big man actually stated that Rozier attempted to punch him twice during the game, but made sure to add that he wasn’t concerned by it, with this funny quote.

Joel Embiid on his confrontation with Terry Rozier: "He tried to punch me twice. Too bad he's too short and couldn't get to my face." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) May 8, 2018

To Rozier’s credit, most of us are too short to bang with Embiid. He once killed a lion, and is quite a large man.