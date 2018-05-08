Johnny Manziel hospitalized for issue with prescription drugs

It’s officially Comeback SZN, as Johnny Manziel has been working out, in hopes of landing a starting job with a football team.

The tea leaves are currently pointing toward him playing in the Canadian Football League, rather that in the NFL, given all the baggage and media attention that comes along with him. But first, he’ll have to make sure he’s healthy both mentally and physically.

Manziel was hospitalized Monday night in Humble, Texas, after reportedly having a reaction to some prescription medication he had been taking, according to TMZ Sports.

“It seems like he had a reaction to an adjustment in his prescription. He’s fine and headed home,” Denise Michaels, a spokesperson for Manziel, told TMZ on Tuesday.

Manziel was in town for the JMBLYA musical festival, which took place on Sunday. The timing of this “adjustment” sure seems to be a bit interesting, given that the festival was the day before. But it could be purely coincidental.