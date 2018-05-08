Matt Harvey is headed out of New York after trade to Cincinnati

The Dark Knight will no longer be sending bat signals in Gotham City.

After an abysmal last two seasons, the Mets had finally had enough of Matt Harvey, so they DFA’d him. He had no interest in playing in the minors, so it appeared a release was in the cards.

Instead, the Mets actually got something back in exchange for Harvey, swinging a deal with the Reds on Tuesday. They picked up catcher Devin Mesoraco, and some cash, which is a pretty sweet deal, given how badly they wanted Harvey out.

The Dark Knight is heading to Cincy. https://t.co/4suyK18zsz — Stadium (@WatchStadium) May 8, 2018

Trading for a player who never really developed and brings an awful vibe to the clubhouse is the most Reds move ever. We don’t really see Harvey resurrecting his career in Cincinnati — in fact, quite the opposite. Adam Rubin summed things up well.

Guessing Cincinnati was not Matt Harvey’s first choice for destination. — Adam Rubin (@AdamRubinMedia) May 8, 2018

We’ll see how this move turns out in the future, but it looks like the Mets made out good here.