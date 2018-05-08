49ers

Reuben Foster threw a dog across the room during domestic violence incident

Reuben Foster threw a dog across the room during domestic violence incident

NFL

Reuben Foster threw a dog across the room during domestic violence incident

49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is in a world of trouble stemming from a domestic violence arrest, and we now know that the contact involved wasn’t only on his then-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis.

The details that have since surfaced are harrowing, and if true, don’t really paint Foster in the best light. At the least, PETA may have something to say about it.

Ennis reportedly told police that Foster threw her dog across the room during an argument, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.

Luckily, the dog was not injured, according to the report. But it doesn’t make the situation any less upsetting.

49ers, NFL

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

1hr

Mets 1hr ago

The Reds were 8-26 heading into Monday night. And the Mets ended up in a titanic death struggle against them. But that’s okay, because (…)

More 49ers
Home