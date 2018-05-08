Reuben Foster threw a dog across the room during domestic violence incident

49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is in a world of trouble stemming from a domestic violence arrest, and we now know that the contact involved wasn’t only on his then-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis.

The details that have since surfaced are harrowing, and if true, don’t really paint Foster in the best light. At the least, PETA may have something to say about it.

Ennis reportedly told police that Foster threw her dog across the room during an argument, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.

Luckily, the dog was not injured, according to the report. But it doesn’t make the situation any less upsetting.