Southampton players have funny locker room dance party after scoring goal to avoid relegation

An epic battle took place on Tuesday between Swansea City and Southampton, with the loser being relegated out of the English Premier League.

The game between the two cellar-dwellers was scoreless for the first 2/3 of it, but Manolo Gabbiadini broke the tie in the 72nd minute. Southampton went on to win, 1-0, and they avoided relegation.

It’s safe to say the players were fired up about it in the locker room afterward. Check out this dance party.

Score the goal that likely keeps your team up, bask in the locker room celebration (via @SouthamptonFC) pic.twitter.com/oDM23IdwuT — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) May 8, 2018

Instead, it was the Swans who will be relegated, in the wake of the loss.