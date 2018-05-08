The 2018 Rollercoaster Ride Continues For Cardinals Fans

Less than 36 hours ago, there was a real possibility that I was going to be right here publishing words about the Cardinals undefeated May almost a 1/3 into the month.

Undefeated May.

That just sounds good coming out of your mouth, right?

2 (real, real quick and ugly) losses against the Twins later and we’re right back to wondering just how good this team is or can be instead.

How bad was it?

ICYMI: All of the Cardinals' scoring came on one swing of the bat by J-Mart.#STLCards pic.twitter.com/BuWQTEKcGg — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) May 9, 2018

I think FSMW was trying to be positive there, right?

Ok…

Let’s try to deal in facts.

The team is 6 games over .500 and in 1st place in the NL Central. That’s a fact.

They’ve earned this record despite missing time due to injury from the following players:

Adam Wainwright

Yadier Molina

Dominic Leone

Bud Norris

Tommy Pham

Alex Reyes

Brett Cecil

Luke Gregerson

Sam Tuivailala

Jedd Gyorko

That’s 10 out of 25 active roster participants (40%)!

Not nothing.

They only have 4 players batting above .250! And two of those players (Molina and Pham) are currently hurt!!

They have 2 position players hitting below .155 (Fowler and Carpenter)!!!

If the Cardinals were 14-20 instead of 20-14, I don’t think anyone would be surprised all things considered.

Again, they’re in 1st place.

Are they good?

Don’t know.

Have they just been lucky?

Don’t know.

Is Dex still being Dex?

So, I now have a @budweiserusa fridge full of beer in my living room. Slump buster? #dextersbuds pic.twitter.com/sQTZLixjy1 — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) May 8, 2018

Yes.

Good news is that the Cards are on their way to San Diego to see what further indignation Jedd Gyorko can heap on the Padres.

The past two seasons, he’s 13 for 36 with 7 HR and 16 RBIs.

The rollercoaster has been a wild ride in 2018 so far.

