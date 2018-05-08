The Daily Target 5/8/18

Last Night: Twins 6, St. Louis 0 – Yes, the Twins did some good stuff on offense. Eddie osario has been really good. Also, holy crap, Fernando Romero, you guys. What a start to his MLB career. He now has two outings and no runs allowed.

MLBTR – Twins Trade Max Cordy To Angels – If you are a big follower of the Twins minor league system, this might register for you. Cordy is an interesting player, but not really a prospect.

Roster Rundown: Nobody claimed Dietrich Enns, and he is still in Rochester. Assigned there, now, officially, I guess.