The NL gave Paul Molitor brain freeze

The Twins are back on the upswing, with a dominating performance against White Sox and a sound defeat of the Cardinals in St. Louis last night. One might say “let it ride” and keep relying on the resurgent Eddie Rosario, Robbie Grossman and Logan Morrison in the middle of the lineup.

Nope! For no fathomable reason, the Twins had Morrison at the top of the order for the day. Morrison doesn’t get on base very well. Even at his best, he hits .240, and is more recently known for hitting dingers. Of all days, putting a run producer at the top of the order was even worse today, batting behind a pitcher instead of someone who gets a few hundred plate appearances a season.

Ultimately, it’s not that big a deal, it was just an inexplicable roster construct. It’s almost as if Molitor and his staff said “You know what, we’re in a National League stadium on a Tuesday afternoon, and we’re off tomorrow. Let’s get weird.”

And he did.