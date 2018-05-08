Cowboys

Tony Romo posts touching message to Jason Witten after retirement news

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has seen his broadcasting career get off to a great start.

It’s not often that major broadcasting gigs open up, and we’ve now seen one in each of the past two seasons. Romo landed the CBS job, but arguably the most coveted one of all opened up when Jon Gruden left the “Monday Night Football” booth to become the Raiders head coach.

And, ironically, Romo’s former teammate Jason Witten ended up getting the job with ESPN, and his former quarterback apparently could not be happier for him.

Romo posted the following message on Twitter Monday.

Apparently, Cowboys players make great broadcasters. Witten has a lot to live up to, though, and it will be extremely difficult for him to match what Romo did in his first season.

