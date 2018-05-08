Will the Toronto Raptors fire Dwane Casey?

One of the most interesting decisions an NBA team will make this summer pertains to the Toronto Raptors, and it’s very important for the team’s future.

The Raptors are coming off arguably their most disappointing season in franchise history, as they were finally able to secure home-court advantage up to the NBA Finals, garnering the No. 1 seed in the East. Unfortunately for them, they were swept by LeBron James and the Cavs in embarrassing fashion.

Cleveland has now beat Toronto in the last 10 playoff meetings, which is ridiculous when you think about it. On paper, it would appear as if the Raptors should fire head coach Dwane Casey, at the very least. DeMar DeRozan, who was awful in the playoffs, could be on the move as well.

But let’s pump the brakes for a second, as there’s a chance James could depart for the Western Conference over the summer.

If James does leave, then maybe it’s not time to blow up the team just yet. After all, the Raptors have shown they can beat anyone not named the Cavs. It’s crazy that one player can affect an organization’s outlook, but still true nonetheless.

Reports are already circulating about Casey likely getting fired, like this one from Josh Lewenberg of The Sports Network:

“The evaluation period is ongoing but, according to sources, the Raptors are strongly leaning towards making a coaching change.”

Firing Casey seems like the obvious decision, but there’s more than meets the eye there. It will be interesting to see what the team elects to do moving forward.