Your Daily Cartoon: Brad Marchand just can't stop licking things

Bruins winger Brad Marchand does a pretty good job of getting under his opponents’ skin during games, and that’s part of what makes him so great.

Marchand understands the mental part of the game is as important as the physical one, and he works it well.

He’s even been known to lick guys — something he’s done a number of times, actually. Marchand even received a warning from the league, who directed him not to do it anymore.

So maybe he can now switch to lollipops to get his fix instead?

[Credit: Will o’Toole]

