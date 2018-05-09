MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: May 9/18

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: May 9/18

Updates

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: May 9/18

Oct 6, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; Pat Curran (red gloves) reacts to fight against John Macapa (blue gloves) during Bellator 184 at Winstar World Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 362
2 2 Daniel Straus 201.5
3 3 Pat Curran 164.5
4 4 Daniel Weichel 160.5
5 5 Emmanuel Sanchez 151.5
6 6 A.J. McKee 101
7 7 James Gallagher 68.5
8 8 Tywan Claxton 52
9 23 Brian Moore 50
10 10 Aaron Pico 47.5
11 11 Daniel Pineda 45.5
12 12 Noad Lahat 42.5
12 9 Sam Sicilia 42.5
14 14 Henry Corrales 36
15 25 Adam Borics 34
16 13 Justin Lawrence 31
17 15 Chinzo Machida 30.5
18 16 Don Shainis 29.5
19 NR Aaron Webb 25
19 17 Gaston Bolanos 25
19 17 Mike Trizano 25
19 17 Natanial Parisi 25
19 17 Scott Clymer 25
24 22 Blair Tugman 23
25 17 Cris Williams 22.5
26 24 John Teixeira 15.5
27 26 Andrew Salas 5
27 26 Frank Buenafuente 5
27 NR Juan Archuleta 5
27 26 Kester Mark 5
31 NR Giorgio Belsanti 4.5
31 29 Jonathan Bowman 4.5
33 NR Jeremiah Labiano 0
33 29 Jose Antonio Perez 0
33 NR Teodor Nikolov 0
33 NR Thomas Lopez 0
33 NR William Joplin 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our bantamweight rankings 


Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

MMA Manifesto, Updates

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

6hr

Mets 6hr ago

I knew that celebrating Jason Vargas’ arrival as adding an 18 game winner was a little silly. Certainly Vargas’ numbers would (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home