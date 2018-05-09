Brett Brown uses mentalist at team dinner to keep Sixers focused

Brett Brown’s late-game management and inbounds play calls have been a bit questionable during the team’s second-round series against the Celtics, but he really is the perfect candidate to coach this young team right now.

Brown does a great job of managing personalities, which is important, given the fact that they have outspoken players such as Joel Embiid on the roster.

It’s clear that Brown does things a bit differently, which was evidenced by the itinerary at a team dinner on Tuesday night. Brown brought in a mentalist to entertain the team, which he did with card tricks and mental exercises.

“He does some pretty incredible stuff … It was just fun,” T.J. McConnell said, via Ian Begley of ESPN.com. “Brett does a good job of that, not having a real businesslike dinner. It was more calm and funny.”

Brown apparently was just trying to keep the team focused and confident ahead of Game 5 in Boston on Wednesday night.

“We have a game plan that we’re confident in, we have a rotation that we believe in, and they have a spirit still to move this thing forward,” Brown said. “We want to go back to Philadelphia [for Game 6].”

We’ll see if the mentalist can help the team get it done.