Coaches around the league aren't impressed with Brad Stevens

The NBA coaches have their own association and through that association anoint a “Coach of the Year.” Please note that this is separate from the league’s official COY award which is decided by the all-knowing and non-pretentious media.

According to Marc Stein, the Raptors’ Dwane Casey will be named the 2017-18 NBCA COY award.

Not earth-shattering news… until you check out the breakdown of votes:

Casey is also regarded as a top contender for the N.B.A.’s Coach of the Year award and, according to the people with knowledge of the voting for the N.B.C.A. award, was one of just eight coaches to receive votes in the balloting. The other seven coaches to receive votes from their peers were Philadelphia’s Brett Brown, Houston’s Mike D’Antoni, Indiana’s Nate McMillan, San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, Utah’s Quin Snyder, Portland’s Terry Stotts and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers.

Go ahead, re-read the paragraph again (or 5 times). You won’t find Brad Stevens name listed.

29 coaches and not a single one thought Stevens was worthy.

GTFOH NBCA.

In my mind, Stevens is the unanimous choice for any and all coaching awards for what he’s accomplished this season.

There’s only one logical explanation: jealousy.

Coaches are getting a bit tired of all the praise thrown Brad’s way. They’re tired of hearing about Brad’s genius and ‘President Stevens.’ And like a group of sorority girls, they’ve decided on some passive-aggressive payback.