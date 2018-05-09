Drew Bledsoe, Terry Rozier finally hang out before Sixers-Celtics game

It’s been awhile since fans in the New England area rooted for Drew Bledsoe, but thanks to an unlikely source, that is now the case once again.

“Scary Terry” Rozier used the former Patriots quarterback to let Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe know exactly who he is, and it’s produced some funny t-shirts and hashtags on social media.

And now, on Wednesday, the two finally got the chance to hang out before Game 5 at TD Garden.

The only thing better would’ve been if the Celtics had shouted out Eric Bledsoe in the tweet.