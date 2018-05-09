Ichiro Suzuki somehow had no idea who Tom Brady was until recently

Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki has always been fairly plugged into the sports scene, but now we’re wondering if, at times, he lives under a rock.

Ichiro somehow had no idea who one of the most recognizable sports figures in the world is. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has won more Super Bowls than any signal-caller in league history, is well-known by athletes around the glove.

Somehow, though, Ichiro had no idea who Brady was last year, which we learned from this funny story (via Peter Gammons of The Athletic).

One morning in spring training, 2017, he was in the coaches’ room looking at his cell phone text messages. Ichiro told the coaches about one message he had just received from a number he didn’t recognize. The guy said he’d gotten Ichiro’s number from Alex Rodriguez, and that he wanted to come meet him and study his stretching system.

“What’s the guy’s name?” asked one of the coaches.

Ichiro strolled to the end of the text. “Some guy named Tom Brady. Who the f— is Tom Brady?”

In his baseball-genius world, Ichiro Suzuki wouldn’t know Tom Brady from Al Rando.

It’s not like Brady is Terry Rozier or anything, he’s a bit more important than that, so we’re pretty shocked that Ichiro didn’t know who he was.

Still, like Rozier, it’s clear that he knows now.