Celtics big man Aron Baynes was clearly out to get under Joel Embiid’s skin during Game 5 on Wednesday night, and it’s safe to say he succeeded.

Baynes managed to draw a technical free throw (during the game that the Celtics won by only two points, by the way) at the end of one particular play, when he put his big sweaty body a bit too close to Embiid.

The Sixers center responded by shoving Baynes, and got T’d up for it.

Baynes clearly baited Embiid into that one.