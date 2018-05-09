LOOK: Bartolo Colon's gum sandwiches are the secret to his success

At 44 years of age, it’s safe to say that Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colon is an ageless wonder.

Colon has pitched for nearly one-third of the teams in MLB, and he’s a timeless classic.

And one particular substitution of his has been able to stand the test of time: gum sandwiches. They entail Colon flattening two separate pieces of gum with his mouth, and then putting a bigger piece in between them, so he can chew them all.

We've seen some crazy superstitions in baseball, but none may be stranger than Bartolo Colon's gum sandwiches. 😂pic.twitter.com/aQiE76e6Vy — Stadium (@WatchStadium) May 9, 2018

That’s gotta pack a flavor punch. If anything, it keeps Colon from getting hungry during games, which is no easy task.