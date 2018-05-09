Marvin Jones gets into bizarre Twitter war with Darren Rovell, calls him a 'weirdo'

Lions receiver Marvin Jones apparently elected to open a bakery franchise with his wife, and for some reason, ESPN’s Darren Rovell did not agree with it.

Jones stated that Nothing bundt Cake’s first store is set to open in Troy, Michigan.

My wife and I are so excited that our cake shop in Troy, MI is near completion! Gonna be epic! #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/frt1t4yuqz — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) May 9, 2018

Rovell took to Twitter to express just how much he knows about franchises in true know-it-all fashion, and that’s what started this bizarre back-and-forth on social media.

Most important part about opening a franchise is to understand that franchisor fees come off gross sales, not net sales. This franchisor, for example, takes 9% of gross sales for a marketing and royalty fee. Is the brand that valuable vs just opening a new cake shop? https://t.co/l4wX3zBKSX — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 9, 2018

Hey smart ass 🖐🏽. Don’t you think if we wanted to open up a new one, I would have? Infrastructure that’s already in place (easy) with Godly recipes, wife loves and is passionate about THIS particular shop. That’s why SHE owns it. — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) May 9, 2018

You wanna talk #s atleast try & get ahold of me directly (you cant btw) instead of google searching. Quit pocket watchin, if you don’t know what that means look it up. I dont make wrong moves trust me I understand it all. You must not know how to make a wife happy #weirdo — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) May 9, 2018

Rovell then said the following, in tweets that have since been deleted.

So there you have it: A lesson in gross vs net sales, or something. Thanks, DR!