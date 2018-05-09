Marvin Jones gets into bizarre Twitter war with Darren Rovell, calls him a 'weirdo'

Lions receiver Marvin Jones apparently elected to open a bakery franchise with his wife, and for some reason, ESPN’s Darren Rovell did not agree with it.
Jones stated that Nothing bundt Cake’s first store is set to open in Troy, Michigan.
Rovell took to Twitter to express just how much he knows about franchises in true know-it-all fashion, and that’s what started this bizarre back-and-forth on social media.
Rovell then said the following, in tweets that have since been deleted.
So there you have it: A lesson in gross vs net sales, or something. Thanks, DR!
