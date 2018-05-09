Taking advantage of the soft spots

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 20-16 this season, one game back of first place in the NL Central. The team was 11-4 to start the season. They are 9-12 since. Over the next 14 games, the Pirates have a chance to make some moves in the standings.

Beginning last night, the Pirates will be at the Chicago White Sox (9-24) for two games. They then come home for nine games to face the San Francisco Giants (19-16) for three, White Sox for two more, and San Diego Padres (13-23) for four. To round out this stretch, the Pirates will travel to Cincinnati for a three-gamer with Reds (8-27).

These four teams have a combined record of 49-90. Only the Giants are not out of contention. I don’t want to say the Pirates should win nine or ten of these games because winning baseball games are difficult.

But they should. These teams stink.

The next two weeks or so will be crucial for the Pirates. Following this stretch cupcakes, the schedule will take a turn. Starting on May 25, the Pirates will host the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs for three each. They then travel to St. Louis for four more before returning home to host the Los Angeles Dodgers. ‘

Talk about a stretch of contenders. Thankfully the schedule will lighten up after those 13 games, right?

No. Not at all, really. The following six games get even harder. The Pirates will play at Wrigley for three. To finally wrap up these 19 games from hell, the Pirates will travel to the hot desert for a three game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

