Recap: Goodnight Sweet Process

It wasn’t easy. Hell, it’s never easy with this team. But the Celtics found a way to close out the 76ers with a frenetic 114-112 victory at the Garden.

I’m not even sure where to begin. The oxygen is finally making it’s way back to my brain.

Marcus Smart (14 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) was phenomenal in the final minute. I dare you to find me another player who can pull off this sequence:

Offensive rebound/tip-in ties the game at 109

Defense on Saric forces turnover

Assists on Tatum go-ahead basket, 111-109

Makes a FT he tried to miss

Intercepts Philly’s final heave

I took a lot of satisfaction in watching Joel Embiid blow a bunny and lose the ball out of bounds on a potential game-tying possession with 10 seconds remaining. Sure, Aron Baynes (13 points, 9 rebounds) roughed him up but franchise cornerstone centers need to make that basket.

Jaylen Brown (24 points, 10-13 FG) and Jayson Tatum (25 points, 8-15 FG) were spectacular. Brown was silky smooth and seemed to make big buckets whenever his teammates needed it.

Al Horford (15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals) was a little quiet offensively but erupted for 6 massive points in the 4th quarter, including one monstrous finish on a Tatum alley-oop.

The 76ers have so much talent and will be a force in the East for years to come. But like the 1980s, they’re going to play second fiddle to the Celtics.

Enough with the Philly hate. BRING ON LEBRON!!!

Highlights

Terry beats the halftime buzzer! 😱 pic.twitter.com/G0YL8GRmem — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 10, 2018

And the Oscar goes to…😂 pic.twitter.com/WnMLWXuDNi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2018

Jayson Tatum puts the Celtics up late! pic.twitter.com/QE97m0IBA1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2018

The Celtics are advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so 5 straight times from 1984-1988 — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) May 10, 2018

Box score