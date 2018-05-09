Rudy Gobert taunts Nene in NSFW fashion after big block (VIDEO)

Jazz center Rudy Gobert isn’t a huge trash talker, as he often lets his play on the court speak for itself.

Still, though, when you’re playing a team with as much bravado as the Rockets have, adjustments must be made to remain competitive.

Gobert understands that, as he’s been a bit more outspoken this series, and he was even seen taunting Nene after blocking his shot in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

“Get that s–t out of here!” Gobert chirped.

Rudy Gobert literally told Nene to "Get that sh*** out of here!" while swatting his shot pic.twitter.com/Nu3nbKqeId — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 9, 2018

The Rockets, on the other hand, had their own version of “get that out of here,” bouncing the Jazz out of the playoffs in only five games. And that’s what really matters — results, not individual plays.