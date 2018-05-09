The Daily Target 5/9/2018

Last Night: Twins 7, Cardinals 1 – Jake Odorizzi, not wanting to be outdone by rookie Fernando Romero, joined the bullpen in holding the Cardinals to two hits in their Tuesday afternoon affair. Well, it wasn’t a shut out, now was it? The Twins have won 5 in a row, and their pitching is just as good as their hitting.

Star Tribune – Odorizzi, Twins shut down Cards to win fifth in a row – Since I already mentioned the outing from Odorizzi, I’ll just say that Eduardo Escobar hit his team leading 7th home run of the season. There is a lot of talent locked up in the various Eds on this team.