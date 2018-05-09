Watch James Paxton hit 100 mph on final batter of no-hitter

Mariners pitcher James Paxton was perfect on Tuesday night — literally — as he compiled a no-hitter against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

The feat was special for Paxton, who grew up in Toronto, and actually had the worst outing of his career when he first pitched there (getting torched for nine runs).

Paxton struck out seven batters, and also walked three. Most importantly, though, when he took the bump in the ninth inning, his velocity was still there. He was consistently hitting 98-99 mph, even 100, and actually hit 99 mph on the final pitch of the game, which produced a ground ball out.

.@James_Paxton’s last three pitches:

98 mph

100 mph

99 mph THAT’S how you finish a no-no. pic.twitter.com/BWdmtS863U — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2018

Paxton himself admitted that the final inning featured a lot of heaters, and that was pretty much the plan.

Paxton: “That last inning was just a lot of fastballs.

I was just throwing as hard as I could.” — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) May 9, 2018

He was exceptional, but let’s not forget about Kyle Seager’s amazing snag to preserve the no-hitter.

Kyle Seager’s going to get a nice steak dinner from @James_Paxton. pic.twitter.com/sZK2O0NaQC — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2018

What a performance.