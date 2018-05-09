WATCH: Knicks' Tim Hardaway Jr. already hard at work with offseason training

When David Fizdale was introduced as the Knicks’ new head coach on Tuesday, players including Emmanuel Mudiay, Trey Burke, Lance Thomas, and potential free agent to be Kyle O’Quinn joined in to help welcome him to New York.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was not present, but that doesn’t mean he’s not looking forward to playing for Coach Fizdale. Instead, he was already hard at work with offseason training getting underway.

As these clips shared by former Knicks player development associate Chris Brickley demonstrate, New York’s sharpshooting guard is working on his post moves and ability to make things happen closer to the basket. Such drills also appear to aid his development in mobility, agility, and ball-handling.

Brickley is someone who understands the NBA game quite well, and can do things that motivate and resonate with some of the league’s top talents.

Despite coming off a career year in his return to New York, Hardaway Jr. is still considered a streaky shooter whose confidence wavers whenever he cools off. Anything Brickley can do to help him take advantage of higher percentage looks will be a huge plus.