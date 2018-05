To whom this may concern,

I have read the allegations:

Updated Wolves story with a statement from the team saying in part: "We work to maintain high standards of conduct and expect our staff to lead by example. We did not believe Mr. Brunson’s conduct was consistent with those standards."https://t.co/aBAiTnKxPL — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 8, 2018

I have seen the speculation:

ESPN Sources: One of the women is a media member. https://t.co/HprdsjCAoR — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 8, 2018

I hope the sources are wrong. I hope you are not a victim.

Regardless. Regardless of who you are, whether you are a media member who may, or may not, be covering the Timberwolves, I want you to know this: if you are indeed a member of the Timberwolves media, you are a treasured talent.