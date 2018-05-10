Akbar Gbaja-Biamila throws out awful first pitch, spikes ball into ground

It was evident on Thursday that Akbar Gbaja-Biamila didn’t play quarterback during his tenure in the NFL.

The former edge rusher was invited to throw out the first pitch before the Giants-Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park, and it’s safe to say he tried a bit too hard.

…So hard that he spiked the ball right into the ground.

.@Phillies, I think somebody deflated my baseball ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Gj6nkU2ShN — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) May 10, 2018

Phillie Phantatic, as always, had a great reaction to the first-pitch fail. As for Gbaja-Biamila, he’s doing quite well for himself, serving as host of “American Ninja Warrior.”