Jayson Tatum fakes Robert Covington out of his shoes with sick move

The Sixers have to be kicking themselves for drafting Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick, rather than Jayson Tatum, given what the Celtics rookie did to them in the playoff series.

Sixers forward Robert Covington sure wishes Tatum was on his team, we’d imagine, given what the Celtics rookie did to him during Wednesday’s Game 5.

Tatum made it look as if he was driving baseline, but then abruptly stopped, which faked Covington out so bad he fell down. And then Tatum drained a jumper, like a boss.

The rookie looked like a veteran on that play.