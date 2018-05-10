Joel Embiid doesn't shake hands with Celtics players after Game 5 loss (VIDEO)

Sixers center Joel Embiid was classy in speaking to the media after Wednesday’s Game 5/series-ending loss to the Celtics, as he answered every reporter’s question in a polite and thoughtful manner.

But he didn’t give the Celtics players the same treatment.

Embiid was seen walking off the court without shaking hands immediately after the game was in the books, which you can see below.

It’s possible that Embiid got caught up in the moment and just wanted to avoid heckling from the fans at TD Garden, which is certainly understandable. Or, he was purposely snubbing the Celtics players. We’ll never know, but we tend to side with Embiid here, and think it was more of the former, so let’s cut him some slack.