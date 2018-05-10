KEY STAT: Numbers show Sixers were much better with Ben Simmons on bench in playoffs

Sixers swingman Ben Simmons is likely going to win the Rookie of the Year award, although Donovan Mitchell and Jazz fans would likely disagree with the selection.

Surprisingly, though, Mitchell tore it up in the playoffs — carrying his team to the second round, and dropping 22 points in the third quarter of Game 5 against the Rockets on Tuesday night.

Simmons, however, was the main reason that the Celtics cruised to a 4-1 series victory. This stat shows how much better the team was with him on the bench.

Maybe he is a rookie. pic.twitter.com/FHtQPOFPnZ — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) May 10, 2018

Simmons clearly has some growing up to do, but he has plenty of time to do so. He and the Sixers will be back in the playoffs next season, and they’ll learn from this series. Simmons, though, needs to be more efficient going forward, and especially better on the defensive end.