Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 8

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament

2nd Round, Banner Island Ballpark, Stockton, CA

Cal State LA vs. San Francisco State — Eleven Sports, 2 p.m.

Cal State Monterey Bay vs. Cal Poly Pomona/Chico State — Eleven Sports, 6 p.m.

Cal-San Diego vs. Cal Poly Pomona/Chico State — Eleven Sports, 10 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Mewborn Field, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA

Florida State vs. Louisville — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 11 a.m.

Boston College vs. Notre Dame — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 5 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

1st Round, Goodman Diamond, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

Wisconsin vs. Purdue — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Illinois vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

2nd Round, Hayes Stadium, Charlotte University, Charlotte, NC

Florida Atlantic vs. Louisiana Tech — YouTube, 3 p.m.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Mizzou Softball Stadium, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State — SEC Network, noon

Georgia vs. Arkansas — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. LSU — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Florida vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Arizona vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Utah — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Arizona State vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

West Ham United vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour 2018: Destination Sunday — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships

Group B, Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Denmark

United States vs. Latvia — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Norway vs. Canada — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: UFC Women’s Bantamweights — FS1, 8 p.m.

