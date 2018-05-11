5/11/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The prevailing wisdom for the New York Mets (18-17) this week was that a road trip to Cincinnati and Philadelphia would be just what they needed to snap out of their funk. The first part of the trip didn’t go according to script as the Mets found a way to lose two out of three to a woeful Reds’ team that might be the worst in baseball. The Mets had a day off to stew in their mess (and hopefully let Mickey Callaway practice filling out the lineup card) ahead of the second half of the trip. That begins tonight, when the Mets take on a team ahead of them in the National League East standings, the Philadelphia Phillies (22-15). First pitch for the opener of the weekend series is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Citizen’s Bank Park.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (1-3, 4.23 ERA) to the mound tonight to try and snap their latest losing streak. Matz delivered an excellent performance his last time out, holding the Colorado Rockies to one run in six innings last Saturday, but the Mets scored zero runs in a 2-0 defeat. The Phillies will counter with their big free agent acquisition, right hander Jake Arrieta (3-1, 3.15 ERA). Arrieta also pitched six innings of one run ball in his last start, when he faced off with Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer in a pitching duel on Sunday, but was left with a no decision after the bullpen blew a late lead in a 5-4 loss.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- 3B Wilmer Flores
- RF Michael Conforto
- C Devin Mesoraco
- SP Steven Matz
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets swept a rain shortened two game series from the Phillies at Citi Field back in the first week of April.
- The Mets love playing at Citizen’s Bank Park, winning seven out of ten matchups there last season and the season series there every year since 2012.
- Matz has somehow faced the Phillies only once in his career, going 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in his lone start against them.
- Arrieta is 2-2 with a 2.30 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets.
- After sitting out the finale of the Reds’ series on Thursday, Yoenis Cespedes is back in the Mets’ lineup. Cespedes will bat third and play left field.
- Jay Bruce has been placed on paternity leave to witness the birth of his second child and is expected to miss the entire series. The Mets have recalled first baseman Dominic Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas to add an extra bench player to the roster.
- Hansel Robles (knee) has been placed on the 10 day disabled list. The Mets have recalled left handed reliever Buddy Baumann from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his place on the active roster, but Baumann will serve a one game suspension tonight for his role in a brawl while he was a member of the San Diego Padres earlier this season.
Comments