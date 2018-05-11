Are the Sixers really poised to make a run at LeBron James?

Sixers head coach Brett Brown indicated that the team was poised to make a run at a big-name free agent in his end-of-season press conference.

That’s led to rumors of them reaching out to LeBron James, in hopes of working out a deal. After all, the team has the cap space, and could actually make it work.

Furthermore, James was reportedly looking at schools in the Philly area for his kids during the All-Star break.

Brown was recently asked about the James rumors, and he certainly didn’t shoot it down.

“I’m not here to tell names,” Brown said, via Philly.com. “To me, the answer becomes clear. […] It’s true though, right? I mean, like, we don’t have to turn this into calculus. It’s quite clear.”

The Sixers will clearly make their pitch, but it will be tough to compete with Los Angeles, where James owns a house. And let’s be honest, LA is about as attractive of a destination as it gets. Furthermore, James could also branch out and pursue his film career.

But could it work with him and Ben Simmons? James need players that stretch the floor, not crowd the lane.