Did fan interfere with Aaron Judge on JD Martinez's game-winning home run?

The Red Sox avoided disaster on Thrusday night, meaning they were able to beat the Yankees, and, most importantly, not get swept.

But, as usual, the game didn’t end without controversy.

The Yankees fought back after the rain delay and scored four runs in the seventh inning to tie the game at 4-4, but their opponents did not flinch. JD Martinez led off the eighth inning, and he crushed a ball to right field.

Aaron Judge had a play on it, and he leaped at the wall, but a fan ended up catching it. Judge appeared to believe that the fan interfered — you be the judge.

After the Yankees tie things up in the seventh, JD Martinez takes the lead back for the Red Sox with his ninth home run of the season. pic.twitter.com/Bovkbxhn7v — Brendan (@brendan_camp) May 11, 2018

Helluva slow-mo…. And check out dude’s face on the left… pic.twitter.com/BhhMdPyTlG — Michael Grady (@Grady) May 11, 2018

The fan didn’t appear to impair Judge’s ability to catch the ball, he just misplayed it. It appeared as if Judge thought the ball was going to stay in the park, but was then caught off guard when it carried as far as it did.