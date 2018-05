Cavs guard George Hill apparently did not forget about what’s important in life.

Hill recently went back to college, at IUPUI, and went back and earned his degree. Even with the Cavs in the playoffs, he made time for class, which we think is great.

Congrats to former Pacer and Indiana native @George_Hill3 on completing his college degree and his graduation tomorrow from @IUPUI. šŸŽ“#WeGrowBasketballHere pic.twitter.com/7hTUJNLmam — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 11, 2018

Hill really set a great example for the younger generation here. Having a career is important, but nothing lasts forever, and attaining a degree/getting an education is a vital part of anyone’s career path. Good for him.