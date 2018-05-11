Max Kepler is now unbeatable against lefties

Last season, Kepler couldn’t hit lefties. Now, he can’t even be stopped when lefties are hitting him.
More Sports
Hall of Very Good Podcast 2hr ago
The HOVG Podcast: Joel Church-Cooper
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Joel Church-Cooper. The creator of the hit IFC show “Brockmire” joins (…)
Updates 2hr ago
Friday’s Viewing Picks
All Times Eastern Australian Rules Football Hawthorn Hawks vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. Carlton Blues vs. Essendon (…)
Undercard Superstar 3hr ago
Your Weekend in Combat Sports
As always, programming is listed in EST Live fights are in BOLD. Premiere programming is in ITALICS. (…)
Take a Look 3hr ago
Watch Francisco Lindor shave head to make good on bet with HS team
Indians star Francisco Lindor is known for his eccentric head of hair, but he no longer has that anymore. Lindor made a bet with his high (…)
Trending Now 3hr ago
Adrian Peterson's insane workout videos have gone viral, will an NFL team sign him?
Adrian Peterson played in the NFL for 12 seasons, and he holds the league record for most rushing yards in a single game (296). (…)
Yankees 4hr ago
Did fan interfere with Aaron Judge on JD Martinez's game-winning home run?
The Red Sox avoided disaster on Thrusday night, meaning they were able to beat the Yankees, and, most importantly, not get swept. But, as (…)
Trending Now 4hr ago
LOOK: Floyd Mayweather bought designer shoes for his dog
It’s one thing to spend money on one’s wardrobe, especially if said person is rich, but it’s another to spoil a (…)
NFL 6hr ago
Akbar Gbaja-Biamila throws out awful first pitch, spikes ball into ground
It was evident on Thursday that Akbar Gbaja-Biamila didn’t play quarterback during his tenure in the NFL. The former edge rusher was (…)
Mets 6hr ago
Batting Out of Order Is The Least of the New York Mets' Problems
The New York Mets committed a major baseball faux pas yesterday when they managed to bat out of order in the first inning. The incident was (…)
NBA 6hr ago
Mo Bamba works out with Kevin Garnett ahead of 2018 NBA Draft
The 2018 NBA Draft is just around the corner, as it’s set to take place in roughly five weeks, which has fans excited for (…)
Comments