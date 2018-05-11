Pelican Post Game Report #191 Pels VS Warriors Game 5 Breakdown & More...

Big Q & DC discuss the Pelicans 113-104 Game 5 season closing loss to the Warriors. The Crew break it down with stats, facts & interviews from: Coach Al Gentry, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday. Pelicans Topics for today’s show is: Pel’s didn’t get the win & why?, A.D. & Jrue were awesome & Gentry’s non-adjustments Plus the playoff series recap & More….

