The Betting Window for May 11-13

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can be such an unbelievable asshole and a diva that you can interrupt a first-time headliner and play the “DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM?!” card.

Let’s make some cashola.

Muhammed Lawal +245 over Ryan Bader ($10)

Vitor Belfort +200 over Lyoto Machida ($10)

Mackenzie Dern -250 over Amanda Cooper ($45)

Sadam Ali -130 over Jaime Munguia ($15)

Rey Vargas -850 over Azat Hovhannisyan ($20)

That’s an absurd line on Lawal, who, while never the most exciting fighter on the planet, and who will probably stink up the joint of an astoundingly-boring card, can still starch someone with a chin of Ryan Bader’s.

Same thing with Belfort! What the shit has Machida shown to be a -260 favorite? A slow SD over Eryk Anders?? Machida probably takes this, but for the value, Belfort can’t reach back and lands something that connects.

On the flip side, you have Mackenzie Dern, perhaps the most accomplished female grappler in the MMA ranks, and who has discovered a nasty striking element to her game against Amanda Bobby Cooper, who is a solid, if unspectacular gamer, but this should be a lot higher.

Of course, that’s all moot if Cooper (as is her right) bows out of the bout since Dern once against lost to her most daunting and feared opponent yet again, the scale.

Last Week: $-5.75

Year To Date: $-75.10

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.