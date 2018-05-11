The Daily Target 5/11/18

Last Night: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 7, Twins 4 – Are the Angels still doing that crazy 15 word name? I don’t remember, so I feel the need to default to the comprehensive version. Anyways, Jose Berrios had some struggles again last night against the Angels, while international phenom Shohei Ohtani showed the Twins what they were missing when he bypassed Minnesota for SoCal, smoking a big solo homer.

WCCO – Twins Activate Byron Buxton, Will Play Thursday Night At Angels – This is true. He did. The Twins were coming off a 5 game winning streak, but it’s not open for debate: Minnesota is a better team with Byron Buxton on the field.

Roster Rundown: As noted, Byron Buxton has returned. To make space, he Twins sent Ryan LaMarre to Rochester. LaMarre was hitting over .300, but everything he has hit is a single. Somehow, his OPS is .718 with a .324 batting average.

Also, the Twins traded minor league pitcher Anthony McIver to the Mariners, which, ok.