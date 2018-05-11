MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: May 11/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 2 1 Rose Namajunas 338
2 1 2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 230.5
3 3 3 Jessica Andrade 111
4 4 7 Carla Esparza 92.5
5 11 5 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 63.5
6 6 8 Michelle Waterson 46
7 7 4 Claudia Gadelha 45
8 5 9 Felice Herrig 43.5
9 8 6 Tecia Torres 43
10 9 13 Tatiana Suarez 42.5
11 10 Amanda Cooper 29
12 11 Aleksandra Albu 27.5
13 13 Polyana Viana 25
14 15 Maryna Moroz 22.5
15 14 11 Cortney Casey 21
16 16 12 Randa Markos 20
17 17 Viviane Pereira 17
18 18 16 Angela Hill 16
19 19 JJ Aldich 14.5
20 20 Juliana Lima 9.5
20 20 15 Nina Ansaroff 9.5
22 22 Danielle Taylor 8.5
23 23 Alex Chambers 8
24 24 Justine Kish 7.5
25 25 Mackenzie Dern 5
25 25 Nadia Kassem 5
25 25 Poliana Botelho 5
25 25 Syuri Kondo 5
25 25 Yan Xiaonan 5
30 30 10 Alexa Grasso 4.5
30 30 Jamie Moyle 4.5
32 32 Heather Jo Clark 4
33 33 Ashley Yoder 0
33 33 Chan-Mi Jeon 0
33 33 Jessica Aguilar 0
33 33 Jodie Esquibel 0
33 33 Maia Stevenson 0
33 33 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki 0

 

