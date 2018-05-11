Watch Francisco Lindor shave head to make good on bet with HS team

Indians star Francisco Lindor is known for his eccentric head of hair, but he no longer has that anymore.

Lindor made a bet with his high school’s baseball team, that entailed him shaving his head if the team went undefeated this season. Well, sure enough, Montverde Academy prep school did exactly that.

So, Lindor made good on his bet, and shaved his head with the team’s players.

When you loose a bet to your high school team and you gotta shave #25-0 #ShaveMyHead pic.twitter.com/WeCf8wi3z5 — Francisco Lindor (@Lindor12BC) May 11, 2018

This is the end result.

Tonight we mourn the loss of Lindor12BC's beautiful hair.

(it's for a great reason, but still.)

https://t.co/kmLKfxp3Bm pic.twitter.com/FWWzb5qU5s https://t.co/coqonNzhDE — Hardball 24/7 (@hardball247) May 11, 2018

It’s a good look for Lindor, who has had a great May, after starting off the season in a slump.