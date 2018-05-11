Watch Francisco Lindor shave head to make good on bet with HS team

Indians star Francisco Lindor is known for his eccentric head of hair, but he no longer has that anymore.
Lindor made a bet with his high school’s baseball team, that entailed him shaving his head if the team went undefeated this season. Well, sure enough, Montverde Academy prep school did exactly that.
So, Lindor made good on his bet, and shaved his head with the team’s players.
This is the end result.
It’s a good look for Lindor, who has had a great May, after starting off the season in a slump.
