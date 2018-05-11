Your Daily Cartoon: Celtics teach Sixers how to celebrate on home court properly

It took only five games for the Celtics to take care of the Sixers, as the veterans showed the youngins how to get it done.

The powers that be at Wells Fargo Center, however, thought the Sixers had won Game 3 at the end of regulation, when Marco Belinelli drained a tough turnaround jumper. They even released the confetti.

The problem is that Belinelli stepped on the three-point line, so the game went to overtime, and the Celtics went on to win, even after the confetti was dropped.

And with the Celtics going on to win Game 5 at TD Garden to close out the series, they earned the right to drop the confetti. Here’s how it’s done.

The Celtics know a thing or two (hundred) about winning.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]