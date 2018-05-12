Bellator 199: Bader vs. King Mo Predictions

Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix Tournament Quarterfinals: Muhammed Lawal (21-6) vs. Ryan Bader (24-5)

Nolan Howell: While King Mo is probably the more dangerous of the two fighters overall with his power standing and ground and pound, Bader is the more technical of the two standing and isn’t too pressed for power overall either. The wrestling should be more or less a wash and Bader generally doesn’t lose decisions. Though King Mo has the advantage in having fought at heavyweight before, most notably against Mirko Cro Cop, Bader just seems to be slightly better in all he has to offer here and Mo has never looked like the fighter he once was after his staph infection. Ryan Bader by unanimous decision.

Welterweight Bout: Jon Fitch (30-7-1) vs. Paul Daley (40-15-2)

Nolan: This is simply about who gets the takedown or punch to land first. While Daley is no slouch in the takedown defense department at this stage of the game and could easily catch Fitch coming in to set up the takedown with his quick knees, the safer bet is the grappler. Jon Fitch by second-round submission.

Heavyweight Bout: Cheick Kongo (27-10-2) vs. Javy Ayala (10-6)

Nolan: While Ayala is a dangerous fighter that can certainly test the chin of Kongo and has decent enough submissions to challenge the stalling wrestling game of Kongo, it is hard to trust anyone coming off a loss to Roy Nelson in 2017. Cheick Kongo by split decision.

Lightweight Bout: Adam Piccolotti (9-2) vs. Carrington Banks (7-0)

Nolan: Carrington Banks by unanimous decision.

Featherweight Bout: Aaron Pico (2-1) vs. Lee Morrison (19-8)

Nolan: Aaron Pico by first-round KO.