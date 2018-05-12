HBO Championship Boxing: Ali vs. Munguia Predictions

WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship: Sadam Ali (c) (26-1) vs. Jaime Munguia (28-0)

Nolan Howell: While Munguia is a solid prospect out of Mexico, he has fought outside of the country only once and is only a year removed from fighting cans. Ali is a big step up and there is probably a day when he Munguia will be on the same level as him, but Ali is coming off the biggest win in his career against Miguel Cotto and looked impressive enough. Munguia will come out aggressive, but Ali will settle into a rhythm and outbox him on the cards. Sadam Ali by unanimous decision.

WBC World Junior Featherweight Championship: Rey Vargas (c) (31-) vs. Azat Hovhannisyan (14-2)

Nolan: Hovhannisyan is more a test of durability than anything too troubling for Vargas. Rey Vargas by seventh-round TKO.