Shaq was invited to throw out the first pitch before Friday’s Marlins-Braves game, and the event was just as entertaining as you’d have probably imagine.

He didn’t just toe the rubber from the mound, either. Shaq delivered a pretty sweet pitch, and then proceeded to carry Judge Judy Sheindlin, as well as dunk on a mini hoop.

Not sure how Judge Judy factored into this equation, but it was entertaining nonetheless.